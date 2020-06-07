One more person has died in Oklahoma from the virulent disease COVID-19.
There have been 348 deaths from the disease in the state since late March, and 7,150 infections confirmed. Oklahoma State Department of Health officials reported 91 new cases in the state on Sunday.
Tulsa Health Department officials will collect test samples for free, no appointment needed, from anyone on Friday as part of the "Unity in the Community" food distribution event, according to a news release.
Those wishing to be tested may walk, drive or bike up to the location. The testing site will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Union Baptist Church, 955 E. 36th St. N. in Tulsa.
County-specific testing information can be found on the OSDH's Coronavirus website.
Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, face coverings and enhanced hygiene.
Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it.
COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.
Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
Interactive graphic: Oklahoma COVID-19 cases by county, age group