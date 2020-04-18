The shocking swiftness of COVID-19’s progression in some patients makes it difficult for doctors to explain to family members.
Dr. Roger Gallup, who specializes in pulmonary and critical care, recalled a mother and daughter hospitalized in separate rooms at Saint Francis Hospital. One began to deteriorate to the point of needing intubation and placement on a ventilator to help her breathe. The other couldn’t understand the situation being that serious, since the pair were still texting.
“That’s the most remarkable thing about this; they walk in and they’re a little short of breath and then their X-ray gets markedly worse over hours,” Gallup said. “Their oxygen levels get very low over a very short amount of time. It can hit just that quickly.
“We just aren’t used to that happening like that on a regular basis — especially how they act. Usually when you’re that sick you look very sick. And sometimes people are still talking to you, they’re still texting you.”
A Tulsa World reporter and photographer recently toured one of the COVID-19 wards at the hospital to see how Saint Francis is adapting to handle the disease. Each journalist wore a mask and passed a screening by staff, which included having their temperatures taken.
Early anxiety among medical professionals in Saint Francis Hospital’s COVID wards and emergency room in Tulsa has settled into an evolved sense of normalcy — like riding a bike — and the dire circumstances in New York aren’t playing out here.
Gallup said New York has a much denser population and smaller hospitals that conspire to create more challenging work conditions. Portions of coastal America were inundated early, he said, and Tulsa has made good use of its lead time to properly prepare before the coronavirus spread here in earnest.
“I’m a retired army physician,” Gallup said. “I lived in Baghdad for a couple of years and worked IEDs and saw things like that. We talk about war zones and how bad things are in other parts of the country, and that may be there, but I’m not finding that here.”
While the focus has centered on ensuring there are enough personal protective equipment, ventilators and critical-care beds, it’s easy to overlook one key aspect unforgivingly hampered in the COVID-19 fight: the human element.
Hospitals have prohibited visitors to inpatients infected by the novel coronavirus for fear of spreading the disease. Gallup said they try to make exceptions, but that isn’t always possible.
“I had an older lady — 90-ish-year-old lady — early in this thing,” Gallup said. “Her family could not come up there. And in my mind nobody should ever die alone, so the nurse was there. I was there. It was one of those things to be there. I think it’s very hard on families because they can’t come up, and then it’s hard on the patient too.”
The Saint Francis Health System has implemented work-arounds borne of the pandemic to help care for patients, minimize exposure to staff and conserve PPE. No matter how routine new protocols might become — and even with a heavier workload — the interpersonal aspect remains one of the toughest struggles.
Dr. Ryan Parker, medical director of emergency medicine, pointed to what she’s heard termed as the “de-humanization process” of the virus.
Typically in the ER, if the patient’s family can handle it, Parker said members can be present during a cardiac arrest. The coronavirus reality is much different.
“We have the iPads; we’re trying to have face-to-face interaction,” she said. “But I think the human touch is so important in what we do, and having to limit that is tough.”
Saint Francis swept through Best Buy early to snatch up iPads for COVID-19 patients. Staff can visit with patients via video and not risk exposure or unnecessarily burn through PPE. In some instances family members can video chat with loved ones on larger screens than smartphones.
Noticeably different, IV drips are posted in hallways rather than inside patient rooms.
Staff can safely monitor and adjust the equipment from hallways, conserving PPE and minimizing opportunities for exposure. Patients themselves are in negative-flow rooms, meaning the air pressure inside is lower, allowing atmosphere in but not out.
Face shields sat in plastic bins on tables near patient rooms throughout the ward. Each makeshift PPE station clearly was labeled as “clean” or “dirty” and spread out to facilitate social distancing.
Large plexiglass boxes are used to cover a patient’s head and neck area, with holes for physicians to reach through to perform intubations — the highest risk of exposure for staff.
Sign-in and out sheets are posted on each patient’s door so administrators know who has been where and when in case an employee tests positive for COVID-19.
Staff who check on patients inside rooms wore gowns and safety goggles, in addition to masks.
Parker said staff have adjusted to new protocols and procedures, as well as constantly wearing masks.
“It’s not comfortable, but a lot of our creative folks have made little ties on the back that kind of take some of the pressure off the band so that it will go around the back (of the head),” Parker said. “We have places where we can take a break and take our mask off, but I think so far everybody has done the best they can with it.”
Parker said the emergency room’s volume is down about 30% and the hospital has become concerned for the health of some people with chronic ailments.
“What we’ve become even more concerned about now — we’re prepared for the COVID piece — what we’re finding is that some people are waiting way too long to come in with their chronic issues.
“So bad diabetics, or bad asthma, COPD, congestive heart failure — they may be fearful to come in because of COVID or taking the warning to stay at home maybe a little too extreme, and they are showing up days into their illness when it’s a little bit harder to get them back to baseline.”
Parker said there is a screening process at the ER’s entrance, with hand sanitizer available and a mask given to each person.
Those who are suspected of being infected with the coronavirus enter though one set of doors from the lobby, while others go in the opposite direction.
There also are screening procedures at the hospital’s main entrance, which includes a temperature reading.
“For the same reasons that you would have called 911 before, if you’re having chest pain or significant trouble breathing or can’t get your blood sugar under control, we need to see you,” Parker said. “Don’t try to wait it out.”