Tulsa County's 7-day rolling average for new COVID-19 infections has reached a new high of 166.
The state's 7-day rolling average has likewise reached a new high of 626. The new average highs in cases comes on the precipice of a proposed face-mask ordinance for the city of Tulsa, which is expected to go before the City Council on Wednesday.
The county's rolling average, a metric used to to prevent a single day or data point from skewing data, previously peaked at 148 twice, in late June and early July.
Tulsa Health Department officials last week notified Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum last Thursday that the daily trend in infections indicates the need for a face-mask ordinance, Bynum said in a prepared statement.
"This is necessary to slow the current rate of viral spread that will endanger our health care system’s ability to treat those in need if it is not addressed," Bynum said in a prepared statement.
On Monday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 510 new infections in the state. In Tulsa County, there were 168 new infections.
Two more deaths were also reported Monday: a Tulsa County woman and a Payne County man. Both were older than 65 years old.
Since late March, there have been 424 deaths due to COVID-19. There have been 20,745 confirmed positive cases in the state since early March.
On Friday, there were 499 people hospitalized due to the disease or who were under investigation for the disease. Of those, 186 were in intensive care.
"It is critical for Oklahomans to partner with us in following the latest public health guidance to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable populations," Frye said in a prepared statement "Wash your hands often, limit social engagements, and consider wearing a mask where physical distancing is challenging.”
COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, so public health officials encourage people to wear a mask or cloth face covering and to stay at least 6 feet from other people who don’t live with them.
Masks are vital when social distancing is difficult. A snug fit that covers the mouth and nose is the most effective, according to public health officials.
In addition, people should avoid being in group or mass gatherings.
Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water or use of hand sanitizer also can help prevent the spread of the disease, health experts say.