State health officials reported six more COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma.

The six deaths were all in people older than 65. One man was from McIntosh County, two women from Washington County and three people from Oklahoma County.

There have been 294 COVID-19 deaths since late March.

Health officials also recorded 91 new confirmed cases, totaling 5,489 infections since early March.

In Tulsa County, 664 out of 802 infections are considered recovered, with 101 active cases being followed by the Tulsa Health Department.

Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, wearing cloth face coverings and enhancing hygiene practices.

Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.

Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.

More to read at tulsaworld.com

Tulsa County District Court reopens with strict safety protocols amid pandemic

Reopening safety plan announced for Hard Rock Tulsa and other Cherokee casinos

 

Interactive graphic: COVID-19 in Oklahoma

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

Video: 

Gallery: Tulsa County District Court reopens with safety protocols in place

Tags

Recommended for you