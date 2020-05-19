State health officials reported six more COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma.
The six deaths were all in people older than 65. One man was from McIntosh County, two women from Washington County and three people from Oklahoma County.
There have been 294 COVID-19 deaths since late March.
Health officials also recorded 91 new confirmed cases, totaling 5,489 infections since early March.
In Tulsa County, 664 out of 802 infections are considered recovered, with 101 active cases being followed by the Tulsa Health Department.
Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, wearing cloth face coverings and enhancing hygiene practices.
Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.
Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
Emily Segura waits in line to enter the Jack Purdie Police-Municipal Courts Building Monday, May 18, 2020.
Kenneth Barnes waits in line outside a tent in front of the Tulsa County Courthouse as it re-opens Monday, May 18, 2020. The courthouse had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Barnes had a hearing canceled in April. He was waiting to find out when his new hearing would be.
Dana Tucker(left) and others wait in line to get into the Tulsa County Courthouse Monday, May 18, 2020.
Boyea Lockett waits in line to enter the Jack Purdie Police-Municipal Courts Building Monday, May 18, 2020.
Boyea Lockett(left) and Emily Segura wait in line to enter the Jack Purdie Police-Municipal Courts Building Monday, May 18, 2020.
People wait in line to enter the Tulsa County Courthouse Monday, May 18, 2020. The courthouse re-opened after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dana Tucker(left) and others wait in line to get into the TUlsa County Courthouse Monday, May 18, 2020.
Tulsa County Sheriff's Deputy Tony Charles works outside the Tulsa County Courthouse on Monday.
People wait in line to enter the Tulsa County Courthouse on Monday. Masks are required for entry.
People wait in the security line as they enter the Tulsa County Courthouse Monday, May 18, 2020.
People are directed by employees as they attempt to enter the Jack Purdie Police-Municipal Courts Building on Monday.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Deputy Tony Charles works outside of the Tulsa County Courthouse as it re-opens Monday, May 18, 2020. The courthouse had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maria Drew(right) wait in line to enter Jack Purdie Police-Municipal Courts Building Monday, May 18, 2020.
Boyea Lockett(left) and Emily Segura wait in line to enter the Jack Purdie Police-Municipal Courts Building Monday, May 18, 2020.
People wait in line to enter the Jack Purdie Police-Municipal Courts Building on Monday.
A woman waits in line to take care of business at a tent in front of the Tulsa County Courthouse Monday, May 18, 2020. The courthouse was re-opening after being closed down due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Kim Thomas, supervisor of the criminal minute clerks, speaks with Randy Beeks in a tent in front of the Tulsa County Courthouse as it re-opens Monday, May 18, 2020. The courthouse had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kim Thomas (center), supervisor of the criminal minute clerks, speaks with a woman in a tent in front of the Tulsa County Courthouse. The courts reopened Monday, but officials hope to keep traffic inside the courthouse to a minimum.
Jennifer Vasquez waits in line to speak to courthouse personnel in a tent in front of the Tulsa County Courthouse Monday, May 18, 2020. The courthouse re-opened after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vasquez was there to contest a traffic citation.
Kim Thomas, supervisor of the criminal minute clerks, speaks with a man in a tent in front of the Tulsa County Courthouse as it re-opens Monday, May 18, 2020. The courthouse had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stephanie Aryan with the city of Tulsa tells people in line to social distance at the Jack Purdie Police-Municipal Courts Building on Monday.
A woman waits in line to take care of business at a tent in front of the Tulsa County Courthouse Monday, May 18, 2020. The courthouse was re-opening after being closed down due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Attorney Isaiah Parsons wears a mask reading, "If you're reading this, you're too close," while waiting to get into the Jack Purdie Police-Municipal Courts Building on Monday.
Tim and Brooke Skalla wait in line to enter the Jack Purdie Police-Municipal Courts Building on Monday.
