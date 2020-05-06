Six more Oklahomans have died after contracting the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. 

Across the state, 4,201 cases have been confirmed with 253 fatalities reported. 

The newly reported deaths were in Oklahoma County, three females 65 and older and a male 50-64; Cleveland County, a woman 65 or older; and Creek County, a woman over 65.

Oklahoma health officials report almost 3,000 patients have recovered.

Prevention of COVID-19’s spread to reduce the strain on hospitals and save lives remains the overall goal. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, wearing cloth face coverings and enhancing hygiene practices.

COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms, so the recommendation that people wear cloth face coverings is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it.

Social distancing includes staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and staying at least 6 feet from others. Congregate settings are public places where close contact may occur, such as grocery stores, movie theaters, churches and stadiums.

