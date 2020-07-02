Six more people in Oklahoma have died from COVID-19, and 427 new cases reported, as the disease continues to ravage the U.S.
In Oklahoma, 14,539 people have contracted the infection since early March, and 395 people have died from the it, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.
Six of those deaths were reported Thursday: a Tulsa County woman who was older than 65; two women from Comanche County, also older than 65; and three people from McCurtain County, one older than 50 and two older than 65.
In the U.S., there have been more than 2.68 million infections, up 50,000 from Wednesday, and more than 128,000 deaths, up 645 from Wednesday.
There are 368 Oklahomans hospitalized for the disease or under investigation for the disease.
In Tulsa County, there were 136 new infections reported Thursday. Public health models indicate that the county could surge to 10,000 to 15,000 cumulative cases within the next six weeks if the current trajectory holds true.
The state's 7-day rolling average, a metric used to smooth out data spikes in projections, is 366.
COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, so hospital officials also encouraged wearing a mask or cloth face covering. A snug fit that covers the mouth and nose is the most effective, according to the statement. Masks are vital when social distancing is difficult.
Health experts encouraged people to maintain social distancing. Social distancing means avoiding group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least six feet from others.
Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water, or use of hand sanitizer, can help prevent the spread of the disease, according to the joint statement.
Those seeking to be tested may find resources on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website, where testing sites are listed by county.
Thus far, there have been a cumulative 3,680 cases in Tulsa County and 70 deaths.