Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL ROGERS... SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE...NORTHWESTERN CREEK...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON... SOUTHERN PAWNEE AND NORTHERN TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM CDT... AT 1216 PM CDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR AVANT TO 2 MILES NORTH OF OSAGE TO 3 MILES NORTHEAST OF GLENCOE. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 20 MPH. WIND GUSTS OF 50 TO 55 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... TULSA... SAND SPRINGS... OWASSO... SKIATOOK... COLLINSVILLE... CLEVELAND... MANNFORD... SPERRY... OILTON... JENNINGS... AVANT... WESTPORT... VERA... OSAGE... HALLETT... TERLTON... MARAMEC... KEYSTONE STATE PARK... WALNUT CREEK STATE PARK... TURLEY...