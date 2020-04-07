The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 16 more deaths related to COVID-19 as confirmed cases neared 1,500 across the state. 

Sixty-seven Oklahomans have now died as a result of the disease and 376 hospitalized. In Tulsa County, a male in the 18-35 age group, a female in 50-64 age group, and three females and a male older than 65 were among newly reported fatalities. 

Other newly reported deaths were in Adair, Cherokee, Cleveland, Creek, Kay, Mayes and Wagoner counties — all older than 65, as well as Osage County, which reported a female in 50-64 and a male older than 65.

At least 522 patients were considered recovered, according to state data. In lieu of additional testing, a patient is considered recovered if it has been at least seven days since symptoms first appeared, other symptoms have improved and a patient has been fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication for at least 72 hours.

If a patient meets those guidelines, "they are considered recovered," Tulsa Health Department spokeswoman Leanne Stephens said. They can cease isolation at home, but health officials recommend they continue abiding by public health guidelines for social distancing and shelter-in-place orders.

"If an individual has recovered, they're no long contagious," Stephens said. "They can continue interaction with people in the home."

