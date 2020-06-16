Tuesday marked the highest single-day total yet in new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.
That count came on the heels of successive days in which the deadly disease has far exceeded peaks in April and on the lead up-to significant political activity in downtown Tulsa.
Tulsa County has the highest number (1,729) of confirmed cases of any county in the state, despite having a population more than 20% smaller than Oklahoma County, the state's most populous county. Oklahoma County has reported 1,673 cases.
Tulsa County also reported its highest seven-day rolling average, 66.9 new cases, since the pandemic began, according to the Tulsa County Health Department's website.
State health officials reported 228 new COVID-19 cases on Monday in Oklahoma, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Four more people died, including two in Tulsa County. There have been a total of 363 deaths and 8,645 infections since March in Oklahoma.
As questions mounted about whether the city would act to stop President Donald Trump's rally on Saturday in downtown Tulsa, Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a Facebook post Tuesday that he will not exercise his authority to halt mass gatherings.
"That authority was used earlier this year under extraordinary circumstances to prevent the catastrophic collapse of our local health care system," Bynum said. "Today, that system’s capacity is strong."
While the daily count in Tulsa County did not set another record, the spike was among the highest since the pandemic began, at 79 active confirmed cases.
Trump has scheduled a campaign rally for 7 p.m. Saturday at the BOK Center. Doors open at 3 p.m. for an event the campaign said has generated 1 million requests for tickets.
Various groups who have sustained protests nationally against police violence and race-based inequalities are scheduled to stage counter-rallies.
Trump supporters, who were gathering outside of the BOK Center on Tuesday, said they had no fear of the virus. James Massery said he did not worry about COVID-19, a sentiment shared among others there.
"Whether or not I get it, it doesn't bother me in the least," said Massery, who is from Preston, a small community about 30 miles from Tulsa. "If I get it, I'll deal with it ... if it takes me out, it's just going to make me mad that I can't vote for Trump in this coming election."
Health officials recorded 89 new cases then. The state's rolling 7-day average, as of Tuesday, was at 183, according to OSDH data. It's the highest statewide seven-day average for new cases to date.
Darryl Henry, who was also camping out for the rally, said one must "fear not."
"We've paid enough sacrifices, we've taken enough precautions, and let's get back to it," Henry said. "Let's get back to opening our country."
Marq Lewis, a community activist with We the People Oklahoma, said social distancing will be impossible. Lewis said he has not planned to demonstrate on Saturday due to the looming threat of COVID-19.
"I get it; the mission is bigger than what's ahead of us," Lewis said. "I think many African Americans feel that."
Lewis said there's a stark difference between an ideological campaign rally and what he referred to as the mission: pushing for police reforms.
"I'm hoping we get through this, this coronavirus," he said. "I'm hoping local government will get to a place to better their Police Department.
"We can no longer allow just lip service."
In an online letter sent to Bynum on Monday, 500 health care professionals in Tulsa and Oklahoma asked him to issue a moratorium for large-scale indoor events. Dr. Bruce Dart, the Tulsa Health Department director, has been imploring public officials since at least Saturday to postpone the rally.
Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it.
In Bynum's Facebook post Tuesday, the mayor said that the Trump campaign has indicated it will take health precautions at the rally: "Every attendee will have to pass a temperature check before they can enter the facility. Every attendee will be provided with a mask. Every attendee will have access to hand sanitizer stations."
COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.
Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
Tulsa Race Massacre: Was 1921 the first aerial assault on U.S. soil?
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
