OKcoronavirusbycounty

State health officials on Tuesday reported 21 new COVID-19-related deaths, totaling 164 for the state.

Three of the deaths occurred in Tulsa County: a man and a woman in the 50-64 age group and a man older than 65 years old. Delaware, Washington and Wagoner counties all reported four deaths in their counties.

There have been 2,807 confirmed cases in the state since early March and the 164 deaths have occurred since March 19, according to data provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. A news release early Tuesday said five deaths had been recorded in the past 24 hours.

The 21 deaths reported Tuesday was the largest increase in COVID-19 deaths since April 7, when 16 deaths were reported.

The latest reported deaths all occurred to people older than 50, according to state data.

Related at tulsaworld.com

Fiscal crisis has Tulsa officials drawing lessons from Great Recession of 2008

Protesters rally in Tulsa against lockdowns: 'Just open it up; we can handle it'

Oklahoma facing a $1.3 billion budget hole next fiscal year as unemployment expected to keep rising

Tulsa mayor establishes economic recovery committee, contemplates strategies for lifting social-distancing measures

Interactive graphic: COVID-19 in Oklahoma

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

Video: Update from Gov. Stitt on virus response

​Harrison Grimwood

918-581-8369

harrison.grimwood@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @grimwood_hmg

Tags

Recommended for you