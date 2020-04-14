The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Tuesday that nine additional people have died after contracting COVID-19.
The OSDH said it has 2,184 confirmed positive cases of the novel coronavirus on record as of Tuesday morning. The death toll surpassed 100 after the agency said it recorded nine additional deaths, including a woman older than 65 in Tulsa County.
The other deaths were reported in Major, Mayes, Osage, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Rogers, Wagoner and Washington counties — all among people older than 65 except for Major County, where someone between 18 and 35 died. The deaths in Major, Osage, Wagoner and Washington counties were female patients; the fatal cases in Mayes, Pittsburg, Pontotoc and Rogers counties were men.
There are 488 people hospitalized statewide with complications related to the virus. The OSDH said Tuesday that hospitals in Oklahoma are continuing to prepare in the event they receive a surge of COVID-19 patients.