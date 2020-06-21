COVID-19 update

Click here for all the local coronavirus coverage at tulsaworld.com.

Oklahoma reported nearly 500 new cases of COVID-19 across the state Sunday, setting yet another record daily high. 

The addition of 478 confirmed cases pushed Oklahoma's total to 10,515 since the outbreak began in March. Tulsa County also recorded a new daily high of 143 new cases and leads the state with 2,349 total confirmed. 

Additionally, Oklahoma saw a rolling seven-day average of 326, while Tulsa County's rolling seven-day average was 112. Both are daily records. One new death was reported in the state, bringing the total to 369. 

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is urging people who have attended recent large-scale gatherings, such as President Donald Trump's rally Saturday in Tulsa, to seek testing for COVID-19, even if they're asymptomatic. 

Interim Commissioner Lance Frye said the health department has deployed strike teams across 11 regions to support communities where a COVID-19 hot spot has been identified.

The strike teams consist of public health professionals, testing experts and epidemiologists who partner with local stakeholders to increase testing capacity and provide additional infrastructure support and guidance to minimize spread, he said. 

“As expected, Oklahoma’s urban areas, as well as a few communities around the state, are experiencing a rise in active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to increased social activity and mobility," Frye said.

FEATURED VIDEO

Look for the helpers: See what these Tulsans are doing to ease the stress of the coronavirus pandemic

​Harrison Grimwood 918-581-8369

harrison.grimwood@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @grimwood_hmg

Tags

Recommended for you