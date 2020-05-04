As confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 4,000 in Oklahoma, state health officials announced there were no newly reported deaths for the second day in a row.

COVID-19 disproportionately affects older populations; 80% of the state's deaths occurred in people older than 65.

Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, wearing cloth face coverings and enhancing hygiene practices.

Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.

Social distancing includes staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and staying at least 6 feet from others. Congregate settings are public places where close contact may occur, such as grocery stores, movie theaters, churches and stadiums.

More at tulsaworld.com

Interactive graphic: COVID-19 in Oklahoma

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

Video: State update April 30 on COVID-19 response

Look for the helpers: See what these Tulsans are doing to ease the stress of the coronavirus pandemic

Tags

Recommended for you