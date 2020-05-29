Three more Oklahomans have died after being confirmed with COVID-19, state health officials said Friday.

The death toll rises to 329 with a total of 6,338 cases reported across Oklahoma, according to the department of health; 68 new cases were confirmed in the daily update.

Of the patients confirmed with the virus across the state since testing began in Oklahoma, 5,340 are considered recovered. The state, according to OSDH data, currently has just 708 active COVID-19 cases.

The newly reported deaths were patients age 65 or older in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.

In Tulsa County, of 983 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 774 patients are considered recovered, with 51 fatalities reported. 

Active cases in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties, the state’s two largest, make up less than 0.03% of the population in their respective counties, state health officials said. 

As of Thursday, 188,665 tests have been performed with just 3.77% confirmed as positive. 

