Three more people have died from COVID-19 in Oklahoma, and hundreds more infections have been reported.
The three fatal cases were in Oklahoma County: two women and one man, all older than 65. There have been 375 deaths from the disease since late March.
State health officials reported 438 new infections; 207, about 47%, of the newly reported cases were in Tulsa County residents.
Although Thursday's reporting did not represent peaks in daily counts, Tulsa County's 7-day rolling average has reached a new high of 143. The state's 7-day rolling average is 371.
As of Wednesday, there were 277 Oklahomans hospitalized with confirmed cases or as persons under investigation for the disease. Eighty-seven of them are in intensive care.
Responding to questions at an afternoon press conference, Gov. Kevin Stitt said re-imposing restrictions is “not on the table” and the state still has a relatively low number of cases. He said Arkansas, which has fewer people than Oklahoma, reported more new cases yesterday.
“We have the 10th fewest cases per capita. We have the 2nd fewest per capita for states over 2 million.”
Stitt said he remains committed to testing and contact tracing and said he was unaware that some testing sites now have lengthy wait times. He also noted that most of the new cases reported are for a younger population, which he seemed to take as a good sign.
“Some people talk about getting cases to zero,” he said. “That’s not practical. We have to learn to live with this.”
The persistent high increases have been accompanied by public officials repeatedly imploring people to wear masks, a simple, yet effective measure to stymie the spread of the disease.
Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart emphasized this importance during a Wednesday news conference, where elected officials said a mandate is "on the table."
“I’m not sure when masks became a political issue, but masks are very much a public health issue,” Dart said. “Wearing a mask is a selfless and kind act and shows that we care about others, that we care about more people than just ourselves."
In a joint statement released Tuesday from Tulsa’s hospitals, medical personnel encouraged Oklahoma residents to abide by those public health guidelines.
COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, so hospital officials also encouraged wearing a mask or cloth face covering. A snug fit that covers the mouth and nose is the most effective, according to the statement. Masks are vital when social distancing is difficult.
Health experts also encouraged people to maintain social distancing. Social distancing means avoiding group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water, or use of hand sanitizer, can help prevent the spread of the disease, according to the joint statement. Tulsa Health Department spokeswoman Leanne Stephens earlier this week encouraged people to avoid touching their face or fidgeting with their masks.
“It’s a completely human thing to do, to touch your face, so frequently washing your hands can help reduce the spread of germs,” she said Tuesday.
Those seeking to be tested for COVID-19 may find resources on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website, where testing sites are listed by county.