An additional three people died across a variety of age groups after becoming ill with COVID-19, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Saturday.
There were 2,570 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Saturday morning, according to an update from OSDH.
The latest deaths announced Saturday included a Oklahoma County man in the 36 to 49 age group, a Pottawatomie County woman in the 65 and older age group and a Wagoner County woman in the 50 to 64 age group. All deaths announced Saturday occurred within the past 24 hours. There are 139 total deaths on record, up 4%, according to OSDH data.
On Friday, there were 2,465 reported positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. The Tulsa Health Department said Tulsa County has had a total of 409 cases, leading to 22 deaths.
