Tulsa County on Monday didn't set a record in new daily positive cases of COVID-19 for the first time in six days.
The state reported 48 new positive cases in Tulsa County, down from Sunday's record of 143 — which had been the fifth consecutive day for highs in single-day new positives. There have been 2,397 cases in the county, of which 875 were active as of Sunday's government data update.
Tulsa County's novel coronavirus cases began to climb at the beginning of the month. The county's seven-day rolling average of new daily positive cases is almost eight times higher now than on May 31, up to 106 from 14. On Sunday the moving average was 112 cases.
The county's seven-day rolling average peak in April was 27, then bottoming out to a low of 10 on multiple occasions.
There was one COVID-19 death reported Monday in Grady County; the death toll across the state is 369.
There were another 218 cases statewide reported Monday. Oklahoma on Sunday set a single-day high for new positives at 478, besting the 450 on Thursday.
There were 2,127 active cases in Oklahoma as of a state report Friday.
The state's positive tests began taking off nearly two weeks ago, with a seven-day rolling average of 103 new cases on June 10 that now has more than tripled to 331.
For perspective, the state's seven-day rolling average peak in April was 130 new cases per day, before bottoming out at 81 per day on May 10.
The state's surge isn't attributable to more testing.
There were 31,302 positive and negative tests the week of June 14, and 29,003 the week of June 7.
Both are lower than the 44,219 and 33,354 done the weeks of May 31 and May 24, respectively.