Tulsa County is experiencing its highest rate of transmission of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to data released Thursday.
The last three days, June 7-9, have seen the highest new case numbers — 65, 47 and 64 new cases, respectively.
Daily new case counts before June 7 had never been higher than 45.
Tulsa County's four-day average number of new cases has risen to 46, far above previous averages. Before this week, the highest four-day average was 31, on April 3-4. Hospitalizations and death statistics tend to lag behind new case counts.
"There does not appear to be any singular incident or isolated outbreak to point to for the increase in cases that have been reported out this week," Tulsa Health Department spokeswoman Leanne Stephens said.
The daily data reporting for COVID-19 tends to represent a snapshot of the past several days to two weeks. Stephens said the case investigations and contact tracing are still ongoing and could not point to a single incident or incidents to explain increased transmission.
In previous months, individuals had much fewer contacts with people outside of their homes, easing contact tracing efforts, Stephens said.
"Right now, an individual who tests positive may have come into contact with a far greater number of people," Stephens said.
Americans and Oklahomans have passed significant milestones in recent weeks of the pandemic, including the loosening of government restrictions and large crowds gathering for protests.
Since late May, there have been mass protests nationally and locally in response to the killings of unarmed black individuals by law enforcement. Oklahoma State football player Amen Ogbongbemiga shared on social media in early June that he tested positive for COVID-19 and noted that he attended a Tulsa demonstration protesting against police brutality toward black citizens.
Additionally, Phase 3 of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s plan for opening up the state began June 1. The plan was designed to roll back COVID-19 restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the disease.
Under Phase 3, businesses are free to resume unrestricted staffing at worksites by observing proper CDC-recommended social distancing protocols. Increased cleaning and disinfecting practices are urged.
As of Thursday, two more Oklahomans died from COVID-19 and dozens more have been confirmed to be infected, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.
State health officials report that a Tulsa County woman, who was older than 65, and a McCurtain County woman, who was in the 50-64 age group, died from the disease in early June.
So far, 357 people have died from the disease.
State health officials also report 146 new, confirmed cases of the disease. There have been a total of 7,626 confirmed cases in the state since early March. There are 153 people hospitalized because of the disease statewide.
Stephens, and health officials at-large, continue to stress personal preventive measures. They are the "few tools we have" to fight this pandemic while vaccines and treatments continue to be researched and developed, she said.
Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, face coverings and enhanced hygiene.
Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it.
COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.
Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
Video: Town hall with TPD Chief Franklin