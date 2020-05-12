Five more Oklahomans have died from COVID-19.
There have been 279 COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma since March 19.
A Tulsa County woman in the 50-64 age group was among the deaths reported Tuesday by Oklahoma State Department of Health. The four other deaths, three women and a man, were patients older than 65.
State health officials have also identified 119 new cases of the disease in Oklahoma. There have been more than 4,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
People may seek a COVID-19 test regardless of symptoms or previous contact with a known case. Individuals may locate a testing information through OSDH's website for COVID-19 testing.
Prevention of COVID-19’s spread to reduce the strain on hospitals and save lives remains the overall goal. Prevention methods include social distancing, isolating at home, wearing cloth face coverings and enhancing hygiene practices.
COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms, so the recommendation that people wear cloth face coverings is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it.
Social distancing includes staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and staying at least 6 feet from others. Congregate settings are public places where close contact may occur, such as grocery stores, movie theaters, churches and stadiums.
