State health officials reported Monday that two more people have died from COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There have been 274 COVID-19 deaths since March 19. State health officials also reported 24 new infections, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.

Both of the deaths were of men in the 50-64 age group. One was from Texas County and the other from Washington County.

Prevention of COVID-19’s spread to reduce the strain on hospitals and save lives remains the overall goal. Prevention methods include social distancing, isolating at home, wearing cloth face coverings and enhancing hygiene practices.

COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms, so the recommendation that people wear cloth face coverings is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it.

Social distancing includes staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and staying at least 6 feet from others. Congregate settings are public places where close contact may occur, such as grocery stores, movie theaters, churches and stadiums.

