Public health officials have identified 295 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 91 new cases in Tulsa County.
The 7-day rolling average in the state peaked Tuesday at 340, the highest yet. The deadly disease began surging in Oklahoma in late May and early June. State officials have reported 11,028 cases and 371 deaths since early March.
The 4-day rolling average for Tulsa County on Tuesday was 103, still toward the higher end of daily COVID-19 infection reporting.
Health officials reported two new COVID-19 deaths: a Kiowa County man in the 50-64 age group and a Wagoner County man who was older than 65.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, offered congressional testimony Tuesday, saying the fight against the virus was a "mixed bag" when asked for his "unvarnished view" of the pandemic.
"If you look at how we've been hit, we've been hit badly," Fauci said. "Anybody who looks at the numbers we've had — we've had over 120,000 deaths and 2½ million infections (nationwide), so it's a serious situation."
Fauci said some areas of the country had made significant progress in reopening, specifically referencing the New York metropolitan area. However, he expressed concerns about states elsewhere experiencing surges.
"Right now, the next couple weeks are going to be critical in our ability to address those surges we're seeing in Florida, in Texas, in Arizona and in other states," Fauci said.
Reporting of deaths from COVID-19 tends to lag behind the reporting of new infections, Fauci said.
In the past few weeks during Phase 3 of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s plan to remove COVID-19-related restrictions, public officials continued to stress the need to take preventative measures, including wearing a mask or cloth face covering while in public.
"In the absence of a vaccine or very few therapies, we have to rely on the prevention tools we have," Tulsa Health Department spokeswoman Leanne Stephens said.
Those tools are frequent handwashing, social distancing and wearing a face covering to prevent infection. Any cloth barrier, be it a bandana or old T-shirt, that covers the mouth and nose helps to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets, Stephens said.
Masks are encouraged to be worn in public so that a person does not unknowingly spread COVID-19 through talking, laughing, coughing or sneezing.
While there may be a temptation to fidget with the mask, it is discouraged as that fidgeting can transfer germs from one's hands to one's mask and face.
Stephens said wearing a mask or not wearing a mask is not a political statement but a public health practice.
In a joint statement released Tuesday from Tulsa's hospitals, medical personnel encouraged Oklahoma residents to abide by those public health guidelines.
COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, so hospital officials also encouraged wearing a mask or cloth face covering. A snug fit that covers the mouth and nose is the most effective, according to the statement. Masks are vital when social distancing is difficult.
Health experts also encouraged people to maintain social distancing. Social distancing means avoiding group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water, or use of hand sanitizer, can help prevent the spread of the disease, according to the joint statement. Stephens encouraged people to avoid touching their face.
"It's a completely human thing to do, to touch your face, so frequently washing your hands can help reduce the spread of germs," she said.
Those wishing to be tested for COVID-19 may find resources on the Oklahoma State Department of Health's website, where testing sites are listed by county.