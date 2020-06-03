Two more people died from COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
State health officials reported the additional deaths Wednesday. There were 113 new confirmed cases, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.
There have been 341 deaths in Oklahoma from the disease since late March and 6,805 confirmed cases since early March.
One death occurred in Texas County, where an outbreak linked to a meat packing facility occurred, and the other in Adair County. Both were men older than 65 years old.
Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, face coverings and enhanced hygiene.
Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.
Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
Featured video
Interactive graphic: Oklahoma COVID-19 cases by county, age group