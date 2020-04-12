...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH
GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, SUB-
FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 30 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING. FOR
THE FREEZE WARNING, FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY.
* IMPACTS...FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE
DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. FOR THE
FREEZE WARNING, THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL PLANTS AND OTHER
TENDER VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MOTORISTS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. BE ALERT TO
SUDDEN GUSTS OF WIND WHICH MAY CAUSE YOU TO LOSE CONTROL OF YOUR
VEHICLE. EXTRA ATTENTION SHOULD BE GIVEN TO CROSS WINDS AND ON
BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES.
PRECAUTIONS SHOULD ALSO BE TAKEN TO PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND
TENDER VEGETATION.
&&
Oklahoma neared two landmark figures in COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases on Sunday as officials cautiously announced that social distancing appears to be working to slow the virus’s spread.
Two Tulsa County men, whose deaths were confirmed to be related to the disease, brought the state’s total number of victims to 96 as confirmed cases reached 1,970, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data released Sunday.
The recent victims were both of the 50-64 age group, which has garnered the most patients in Tulsa County as of Sunday, according to Tulsa Health Department data.
Delaware County saw a notable increase overnight, as its case-count doubled to 50, but no deaths have been reported.
Eighteen Tulsa County patients have died of the virus, including a 22-year-old man last week, who is the county’s youngest victim to date.
Two-hundred-and-eighty-eight confirmed cases remained active in the region Sunday, and 26 patients have reportedly recovered, according to THD’s data.
The state’s first COVID-19 death was reported March 19 — about three weeks ago — and life as many Oklahomans know it has since become unrecognizable.
Following the closure of dine-in restaurants and nonessential businesses, stay-at-home orders and playgrounds wrapped with caution tape, Tulsa officials began recommending this past week that residents don cloth face coverings in public.
The covering doesn’t necessarily protect the one who wears it, but it protects others in case the wearer is unknowingly infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, serving to limit its spread.
County models predict the virus’s peak to come this week, and the state’s is predicted to come within the next three weeks.
