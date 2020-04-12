Related content

State projects COVID-19 death toll will rise by nearly 400 in next three weeks as virus peaks

New data shows Tulsa County COVID-19 peak could be next week; projections lowered on potential cases, deaths

Oklahoma neared two landmark figures in COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases on Sunday as officials cautiously announced that social distancing appears to be working to slow the virus’s spread.

Two Tulsa County men, whose deaths were confirmed to be related to the disease, brought the state’s total number of victims to 96 as confirmed cases reached 1,970, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data released Sunday.

The recent victims were both of the 50-64 age group, which has garnered the most patients in Tulsa County as of Sunday, according to Tulsa Health Department data.

Delaware County saw a notable increase overnight, as its case-count doubled to 50, but no deaths have been reported.

Eighteen Tulsa County patients have died of the virus, including a 22-year-old man last week, who is the county’s youngest victim to date.

Two-hundred-and-eighty-eight confirmed cases remained active in the region Sunday, and 26 patients have reportedly recovered, according to THD’s data.

The state’s first COVID-19 death was reported March 19 — about three weeks ago — and life as many Oklahomans know it has since become unrecognizable.

Following the closure of dine-in restaurants and nonessential businesses, stay-at-home orders and playgrounds wrapped with caution tape, Tulsa officials began recommending this past week that residents don cloth face coverings in public.

The covering doesn’t necessarily protect the one who wears it, but it protects others in case the wearer is unknowingly infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, serving to limit its spread.

County models predict the virus’s peak to come this week, and the state’s is predicted to come within the next three weeks.

Although the projected infection curve appears to be flattening, “now is not the time to stop the social distancing,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said during a Friday morning news conference at OSU Medical Center in Tulsa. “It is working, and we’ve got to continue that effort through April 30.”

Interactive graphic

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

Video: April 7 coronavirus briefing from Tulsa officials with guidance on masks

World correspondent Sheila Stogsdill contributed to this story.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer

@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott

Tags

Staff Writer

Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you