A 60-year-old man died Wednesday night after he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle in Okmulgee.
Okmulgee police officers found John Perryman, 60, lying in the road after a hit-and-run collision about 8:30 p.m. The collision occurred in the intersection of Kennedy and Osage streets, according to an Okmulgee Police Department news release.
A vehicle reportedly struck Perryman while he was riding a bicycle. The driver, alleged to be a 17-year-old girl whom police did not identify, fled after the collision. Police officers were later dispatched to an apartment complex after a relative of the teen’s called the police.
Officers arrested the teenager that night after interviewing her, according to the release. She was booked into a juvenile detention center on a manslaughter complaint.