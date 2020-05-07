A 60-year-old man died Wednesday night after he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle.
Okmulgee police officers found John Perryman, 60, lying in the road after a hit-and-run collision. Officers were dispatched about 8:30 p.m. to the intersection of Kennedy and Osage streets in Okmulgee, according to an Okmulgee Police Department news release.
A vehicle reportedly struck Perryman while he was riding a bicycle. The driver, a 17-year-old girl whom police did not identify, allegedly fled the scene. Police were later dispatched to an apartment complex after a relative of the teen's called police.
Okmulgee officers arrested the girl that night after interviewing her, according to the release. She was booked into a juvenile detention center on a manslaughter complaint.