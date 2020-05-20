Authorities identified the teenager who was killed Tuesday after a shooting in a north Tulsa neighborhood.
Reginald Phillips, 17, died Tuesday following a shooting in the 5100 block of North Frankfort Avenue, Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said.
Multiple area residents called police just after 6 p.m. Tuesday about people shooting at each other in the 51st Place and North Frankfort Avenue, just north of Chamberlain Park.
Witnesses told police that a shooting victim was pushed out of an older white Chevrolet Trailblazer at the corner of 51st Place North and Frankfort. The SUV reportedly left the scene, going south on Frankfort, and police searched for the vehicle Tuesday night. The preliminary investigation indicates that Phillips had been walking, picked up by the vehicle and driven a short distance before the shooting, Watkins said.
Emergency responders transported Phillips to a hospital, where he later died. Shell casings marked as evidence were strewn across multiple scenes at 51st, 52nd and 53rd streets, with Frankfort blocked to traffic in the area. Police previously described the shooting as a gunfight.
