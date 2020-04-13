Three days after a Tulsa man allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend's son, the 19-year-old victim died in a hospital.
Royal Fritz Sr., 34, has been in the Tulsa County jail on assault complaints since Friday night, when he is accused of stabbing the young man, Treshaun Williams, outside a south Tulsa apartment.
Williams' mother used to date Fritz, according to an arrest report, and Fritz was visiting his children at her apartment when he became angry and threatened to kill Williams' mother and sister with a knife before striking Williams' mother as she held two young children, police said in an arrest report.
Williams came out of a back bedroom to confront Fritz, and the two went outside the apartment near 58th Street and Peoria Avenue, witnesses told police.
The confrontation became physical, and witnesses told police they saw Fritz stab Williams in the chest with the same knife with which he had earlier threatened family members.
Williams collapsed in the yard, and responding police officers found him there about 6:15 p.m. Asked what had happened, Fritz reportedly said, "I did it," and he was taken into custody, the arrest report states.
After an interview with detectives, Fritz was booked on three complaints of assault with a deadly weapon complaints, one domestic and two after former conviction of a felony, according to jail records.
Medical workers later told police Williams' aorta had been stabbed, and though he underwent surgery, he was considered brain dead Friday, the report states.
Williams died in the hospital Monday, and one of the Fritz' assault complaints was to be amended to murder, police said in a news release.
Williams is Tulsa's 19th homicide victim this year.
The 18th, Jimmy Johnson, was stabbed Sunday at a north Tulsa residence. Detectives sought the public's help Monday in finding Mitchell Folsom, 44, the suspect in Johnson's death.
Anyone with information on Folsom's whereabouts may contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores. Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of people committing crimes.
The homicide tip line may also be reached at 918-798-8477, and emails may be sent to homicide@cityoftulsa.org.