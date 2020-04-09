A 19-year-old woman who was critically injured in a Tuesday shooting later died on Wednesday.
Mandy Hart, 19, was the second person to die as a result of the shooting, according to an Okmulgee Police Department news release. Ronald "Bubba" Chandler, 47, of Okmulgee, also died from injuries sustained in the shooting.
Okmulgee police were dispatched about 2 p.m. to the 700 block of East 13th Street after receiving reports of “a person actively shooting people,” police previously said.
Responding officers confronted the armed man, later identified as Austin McMahan, 21, of Okmulgee, in front of a residence on 13th Street, Prentice said. McMahan surrendered to officers.
McMahan is being held on complaints of shooting with intent to kill and first-degree murder. The shooting complaint is expected to be elevated to a murder complaint.