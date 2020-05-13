A child's condition was not released Wednesday after he suffered “a life-threatening wound” when a gun went off inside a residence near Owasso the previous night.
The toddler’s uncle, Keven Her, allegedly was handling the firearm when it discharged and shot the 3-year-old in the abdomen. Rogers County sheriff’s deputies arrested Her, 22, following the shooting.
Sheriff Scott Walton said he did not know the child’s condition, but he said a second surgery was being performed Wednesday afternoon.
“He’s definitely got a life-threatening wound,” Walton said.
Emergency responders were called about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday to a residence near 106th Street North and 161st East Avenue, authorities said. Her had called 911, according to a probable cause affidavit. He told dispatchers that a 3-year-old boy had been shot in the abdomen by a 9 mm at close range.
“Keven advised that he removed the magazine and cocked the firearm for his nephew,” a deputy wrote in the affidavit. “Keven stated his nephew pointed the firearm at him and pulled the trigger.”
Her told deputies he heard the gun click. He then took the gun from his nephew, and the two continued to play together. During that time he pointed the gun at his nephew and pulled the trigger, according to the affidavit. The gun fired, shooting the toddler in the abdomen, and Her called 911, he reportedly told deputies.
Drugs were found in a search of the residence, according to the affidavit.
Walton expressed his prayers for the toddler.
“It’s just so sad that a child could be hurt by stupidity, but that’s what got him hurt,” Walton said.
The sheriff said the investigation remains ongoing.
Deputies arrested Her on complaints of reckless conduct with a firearm, child neglect, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held in the Rogers County jail on Wednesday.