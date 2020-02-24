An accessory to murder charge against a woman accused in one of Tulsa's most recent homicides has been dropped, and investigators say it's because she told the truth.
Detectives now seek Marland Lamont Hill, a 16-year-old they say actually was the getaway driver the night of Jeremiah Morris' death — not D'Angela Turner.
Morris, 17, was shot Feb. 4 outside the Meadowbrook Apartments, 444 S. Mingo Road, after Carl Irons Jr. is alleged to have stolen a gun during a planned sale, prompting a shootout in which they both were wounded.
Morris died in a hospital four days later.
After a short hospital stay, Irons, 17, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on charges of second-degree felony murder, larceny from a person and possession of a firearm while under Department of Corrections supervision.
Turner, 20, Irons' girlfriend, was arrested on an accessory charge after she tried to provide a false alibi for Irons but he and another witness named her as the getaway driver, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Interviews among Turner, her attorney and detectives prompted follow-up interviews with all witnesses involved, and prosecutors dismissed the charge against her on Feb. 18.
An arrest warrant was issued for Hill on Monday. He's also charged with possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication. The affidavit states that he has five delinquent adjudications for burglary, larceny from a person, larceny from a house and concealing stolen property.
Anyone with information on Hill's whereabouts may contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous. Cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.