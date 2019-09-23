2019-03-07 ne-fostercharge foster,jamond

A man once accused of hiding evidence and obstructing a police investigation into his younger brother's murder no longer faces charges. 

Jamond Martale Foster, 39, was charged with accessory to murder in February after his relative, Sir Michael Eugene Morgan, allegedly shot and killed his brother, Frankie Foster, outside of Normandy Apartments, 6221 E. 38th St., on Feb. 16. 

Frankie, 37, had allegedly taken drugs from Morgan, according to a previous report.

Prosecutors dismissed Foster's accessory charge without prejudice in May, meaning they could refile at any time, a spokeswoman said Friday. 

Morgan remained in the Tulsa County jail Monday morning on $1,100,000 bond, according to online jail records. He is next scheduled to appear in court Oct. 28. 

