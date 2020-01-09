Three people, including two juveniles, were charged with murder Thursday in connection with a New Year’s Day homicide.
Tulsa County prosecutors charged Hillary Talbert, 23; Trenton Talbert, 14; and Jesse Webb, 15, with first-degree murder, according to court records. Hillary Talbert was additionally charged with possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
The Talberts and Webb were charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Darrell Hope, 40. Hope was shot to death on New Year’s Day in the 11000 block of East 15th Place, police said previously.
Witnesses told officers they had heard a commotion and gunshots soon after Hope left to buy cigarettes, police said. Several others in the area also reported hearing gunshots.
A passerby found Hope, who had been shot in the torso, in the street about 30 minutes later and called the police about 11:45 p.m. Jan. 1. Hope was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Hillary Talbert is in the Tulsa County jail without bond. He is expected to make an initial court appearance on Friday, according to court records. Because of their age, detention information on Webb and Trenton Talbert was unavailable Thursday evening.