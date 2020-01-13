A Tulsa police officer was treated for injuries Monday morning after an alleged drunken driver crashed into his patrol car.
The officer was driving east on 46th Street North from Peoria Avenue searching for a cow reported to be in the road about 2:10 a.m., and a car traveling much faster rear-ended his patrol car near Yorktown Avenue, according to a police news release.
Both cars continued a "significant distance" east from the force of the impact before coming to rest off the road, the release states.
The officer complained of soreness in his neck, and the other driver involved, later identified as Demetria Thompson, initially refused to identify herself, the release states. Other officers said Thompson had several containers of alcoholic beverages in her car and a strong odor of intoxicants on her person, according to the release.
Emergency responders treated both drivers at the scene but recommended they be taken to a hospital for further treatment.
The officer was treated and released, and Thompson was booked into the Tulsa County jail after she was medically cleared, the release states.
Her booking information was not immediately available.