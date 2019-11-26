A woman died in a head-on collision in Broken Arrow early Tuesday in one of two crashes that involved a drunken man, police reported.
The victim has not yet been identified pending notification of her next of kin, but police said she was driving south on Garnett Road near Houston Street about 12:25 a.m. when a drunken driver struck her vehicle head-on trying to flee another crash.
The woman suffered "significant" injuries in the collision, and she was taken to a hospital, where she later died, according to a news release.
Police identified the other driver as Hector Manuel Hernandez, 35, and said he was arrested on complaints of DUI-Alcohol, manslaughter and other traffic offenses after being treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. He was booked into the Broken Arrow City Jail.
This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.