A Sand Springs woman died in a head-on collision in Broken Arrow early Tuesday in one of two crashes that involved a drunken man, police reported.
Jennifer Holt, 46, was driving south on Garnett Road near Houston Street about 12:25 a.m. when a drunken driver struck her vehicle head-on trying to flee another crash, police said.
Holt suffered "significant" injuries in the collision, and she was taken to a hospital, where she later died, according to a news release.
Police identified the other driver as Hector Manuel Hernandez, 35, and said he was arrested on complaints of DUI-Alcohol, manslaughter and other traffic offenses after being treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. He was booked into the Broken Arrow City Jail.