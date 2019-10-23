A Collinsville man was arrested early Tuesday after police say he ran in handcuffs from a security guard at the Remington Tower and had fraudulent checks in a stolen pickup truck.
Colten Levi Stevens, 23, was arrested on on four complaints of possession of a certain forged instrument under $1,000, and one complaint each of possession of a stolen vehicle and stolen property under $1,000, according to jail records.
Stevens was also arrested on a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle, with which he was charged Sept. 4, according to court records.
Tulsa police officers stopped Stevens about 1:50 a.m. in the 6100 block of East 41st Street after a security guard at the Remington Tower reported Stevens ran from him while he was attempting to take him into custody for trespassing.
Stevens still had the guard's handcuffs on his left wrist when TPD officers pulled him over.
Upon a search of the stolen truck, officers found several checks, credit cards, IDs and books with account numbers and logins, according to an arrest and booking report. One of the cards was reported stolen in a vehicle burglary the day before.
Stevens agreed to speak with detectives, and he reportedly admitted four of the checks with his name on them were fraudulent.
He remained in the Tulsa County jail Wednesday in lieu of $10,750 bond.