An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old boy who was abducted in McClain County.
Omar Murillo reportedly was taken from his custodial parents about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of North Atkins Hill Road near Goldsby, according to a news release from the McClain County Sheriff's Office.
He is Hispanic and is described as 3 feet tall and about 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray Skechers sneakers, navy blue sweatpants and a black long-sleeve shirt.
Omar reportedly was taken by Karen Jasmin Murillo, 19, who reportedly was driving a tan 1997 Saturn two-door car with Oklahoma license plate HKL 619.
Karen Murillo reportedly was suicidal and made threats via text message that she would kill the child and herself. Law enforcement officials reportedly do not know where she was headed.
Anyone with information should contact the McClain County Sheriff's Office in Purcell.