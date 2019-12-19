Authorities are searching for a 1-year-old boy whose father reportedly abducted the child and threatened to kill him.
Tulsa police issued an Amber Alert for 1-year-old Treyson Buchanan after Terrel Buchanan, 24, is alleged to have taken him sometime Thursday.
Terrel Buchanan told the child's mother that if she called the police, he would kill the boy, police said in a news release.
Police were called around 9:20 p.m. to the Deerfield Estates apartment complex, located in the 2600 block of East 88th Street. However, it was unclear Thursday evening when the child was taken.
Police said in a news release that Terrel Buchanan was at his sister’s residence at Deerfield Estates, became aggressive with his son’s mother and assaulted her.
He then left with the child, police said.
He was last seen leaving the apartment complex going east on foot. Police officers swarmed the area searching for the child and his father.
Terrel Buchanan is black and was wearing a red hoodie, black sweatpants and black shoes. The child was last seen wearing a blue coat, green pants and brown shoes.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.