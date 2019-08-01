Daniel Holtzclaw

Daniel Holtzclaw listens to testimony during the second week of his trial in Oklahoma City in November 2015. Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press file

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday will issue a ruling in the case of former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel K. Holtzclaw.

In 2016, he was ordered to serve combined sentences of 263 years after being convicted on 18 charges ranging from rape to sexual battery and forcible oral sodomy.

A jury acquitted him of 18 other counts.

Prosecutors alleged he preyed on black women in the neighborhoods he patrolled. He was accused of assaulting 13 women. The convictions involved eight victims.

Holtzclaw, 32, has maintained his innocence; his appeal cites problems with evidence used against him and a "circus atmosphere" during his trial in late 2015.

