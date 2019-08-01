OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday issued a ruling upholding sex assault convictions in the case of former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel K. Holtzclaw.
In 2016, Holtzclaw was ordered to serve combined sentences of 263 years after being convicted on 18 charges ranging from rape to sexual battery and forcible oral sodomy. A jury acquitted him of 18 other counts.
Five judges concurred in Thursday's published decision affirming Holtzclaw's convictions and sentencing.
Prosecutors alleged he preyed on black women in the neighborhoods he patrolled. He was accused of assaulting 13 women. The convictions involved eight victims.
Holtzclaw, 32, maintained his innocence; his appeal cited problems with evidence used against him and a "circus atmosphere" during his trial in late 2015.
Presiding Judge David B. Lewis wrote in the concurring opinion: "He used his position of authority to intimidate and prey on vulnerable victims. The facts and circumstances of this case, including his position of authority, the number of victims, and the callous nature of the offenses, dictate that consecutive sentences in this case are entirely appropriate. ...
"These offenses show a pattern of sexual predation committed in similar ways, with similar intense, under similar circumstances."
