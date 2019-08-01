Daniel Holtzclaw

Daniel Holtzclaw listens to testimony during the second week of his trial in Oklahoma City in November 2015. Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press file

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday issued a ruling upholding sex assault convictions in the case of former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel K. Holtzclaw.

In 2016, Holtzclaw was ordered to serve combined sentences of 263 years after being convicted on 18 charges ranging from rape to sexual battery and forcible oral sodomy. A jury acquitted him of 18 other counts.

Five judges concurred in Thursday's published decision affirming Holtzclaw's convictions and sentencing.

Prosecutors alleged he preyed on black women in the neighborhoods he patrolled. He was accused of assaulting 13 women. The convictions involved eight victims.

Holtzclaw, 32, maintained his innocence; his appeal cited problems with evidence used against him and a "circus atmosphere" during his trial in late 2015.

Presiding Judge David B. Lewis wrote in the concurring opinion: "He used his position of authority to intimidate and prey on vulnerable victims. The facts and circumstances of this case, including his position of authority, the number of victims, and the callous nature of the offenses, dictate that consecutive sentences in this case are entirely appropriate. ...

"These offenses show a pattern of sexual predation committed in similar ways, with similar intense, under similar circumstances."

Related content

November 2018: Women who accused Holtzclaw of sexual assault are a long way from resolving lawsuits

April 2017: Documents in former OKC police officer's appeal in sex crimes case reveal secret hearing

2016 video: Police interrogation released of fired OKC officer convicted of sexual offenses

Featured video

Driver Impairment Awareness Day has locals smoking weed and driving

Read the story: Drunk, high drivers brave course for Driver Awareness Impairment Day

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Barbara Hoberock

405-528-2465

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @bhoberock

Tags

Capitol Bureau Writer

Barbara has covered the statehouse since 1994. She covers politics, appellate courts and state agencies. She has worked for the Tulsa World since 1990. Phone: 405-528-2465

Recommended for you