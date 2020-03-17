A federal appellate court has vacated and dismissed convictions of a man found guilty of charges linked to the shooting of a Tulsa Police officer.
The Denver-based U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday tossed two of three felony convictions decided by a jury for John Terry Chatman Jr.
While the appellate ruling potentially trims 30 years off Chatman’s federal convictions, it has no effect on a 105-year sentence imposed on Chatman in state court stemming from the same event.
A jury found Chatman, 36, guilty Jan. 29, 2019 following a trial in Tulsa federal court of charges linked to the wounding of Tulsa Police Sgt. Mike Parsons.
A judge later sentenced Chatman to serve a 40-year prison term for the three federal felony convictions.
The shooting occurred July 3, 2018 after Parsons fired several rounds from a pepper ball gun in an attempt to force Chatman to get out of a van that was parked near fuel pumps at a QuikTrip, 4950 S. Harvard Ave.
Both Parsons and Chatman were injured in the resulting exchange of gunfire that involved other police.
The three-judge appellate court panel found that the federal prosecutors failed to prove Chatman intended to obstruct justice by attempting to kill a witness, who in this case was Parsons.
The facts of the case “in no way indicated that Mr. Chatman intended to prevent Sergeant Parsons from communicating the fact that Mr. Chatman was a felon in possession of a firearm to other law enforcement officers (a fact which was evident to the numerous law enforcement officers present at the scene),” the ruling states.
“The statute simply does not fit the crime,” the ruling continued.
Federal Public Defender William Widell made a similar argument on behalf of Chatman during his trial.
Widell said at the time that the statute was designed for cases where a masked bank robber kills a teller after his mask slips from his face or to prosecute a mobster who orders a rival to be shot to prevent him from testifying against him.
Rather, Widell noted that Chatman told officers to “just shoot me” moments prior to the issuance of the pepper ball volley. Widell suggested that Chatman shot the pistol and later grabbed for it again after being shot in the hope that officers would kill him.
The appellate court, in dismissing the count and a companion conviction, let stand a federal conviction of Chatman being in possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, which resulted in a 10 year sentence.
“Here, the facts do not support a reasonable inference that Mr. Chatman shot Sergeant Parsons with the intent of preventing him from communicating the fact that Mr. Chatman was a felon in possession of a firearm to law enforcement officers generally,” the ruling concluded.
The court ordered the obstruction and the use of a firearm during a crime of violence convictions to be dismissed and instructed U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan, who sentenced Chatman, to resentence him on the sole conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, which carries a 10-year maximum prison term.
U.S. Attorney Trent Shores issued a written statement when asked to comment on the ruling.
“The U.S. Attorney’s Office respects the Tenth Circuit’s ruling but disagrees with the findings vacating Counts Two and Three of the conviction," Shores said. "We believe the trial judge and the jury were in the best position to evaluate the facts and evidence presented to support the jury’s convictions on those counts.
"With regard to the remaining count of conviction, in which the jury found Chatman guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm, I will ask the court to impose the maximum penalty allowable under law. Moving forward, my office will continue to aggressively prosecute any individual who in violation of federal law threatens, assaults, or shoots at law enforcement officers in northeastern Oklahoma."