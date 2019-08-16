After one morning last week in which four dispensaries were targeted by burglars, Tulsa police arrested a 19-year-old man.
Keyshawn Kaufman of Tulsa was booked into Tulsa County jail early Thursday morning on three complaints of second-degree burglary and one complaint of attempted second-degree burglary. He is held on $3,000 bond.
Police allege Kaufman burglarized three Tulsa dispensaries before dawn Aug. 10. Kaufman was reportedly caught on surveillance footage at Verde Dispensary, Happy Dispensaries, Medijuana and Mary Jane's Treehouse Dispensary, according to an arrest report.
About 2:30 a.m. Aug. 10, footage reportedly shows Kaufman attempting to break the glass at Medijuana at 9757 E. 31st St. but failing to gain entry. Minutes later, security cameras at Verde Dispensary reportedly also captured Kaufman and another suspect shattering the front door glass and walking through the store without taking anything.
About 4:50 a.m., cameras at Mary Jane's Treehouse Dispensary at 2030 E. Pine St. reportedly showed two individuals, one of them identified as Kaufman, walking outside.
Kaufman and the other man reportedly broke into the business and destroyed display cases, but again nothing was stolen. Here, however, cameras reportedly showed a vehicle, later identified as a 1997 Ford Crown Victoria, that the two men used. Nearly an hour later that morning, cameras at Happy Dispensaries at 1615 S. Memorial Drive reportedly showed both men breaking into the business.
Detectives reportedly knew all four burglaries involved the same individual because of Kaufman's clothing, a hoodie with "28" on it. Early Thursday morning, the same officer who had taken the original report at Mary Jane's Treehouse located the Crown Victoria at a Tulsa QuikTrip, which had noticeable damage and matching rims.
After being read his Miranda rights, Kaufman reportedly admitted he was in the vehicle seen on footage and that he had entered Mary Jane's Treehouse and claimed to have stood outside while another man entered Verde Dispensary.