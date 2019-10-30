Police arrested a homicide suspect Wednesday who is accused of bludgeoning a man to death in north Tulsa.
Antyon Raymyron Custard, 46, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Wayne Robertson, 35.
Homicide Sgt. Brandon Watkins said the case began as an assault with a deadly weapon after Custard assaulted Robertson with a hammer at a home in the 300 block of East Virgin Street on Sunday, Oct. 20.
Robertson was taken to a hospital, where he died Monday, Oct. 28, Watkins said.
Custard was charged Wednesday morning and arrested shortly after, about 9:30 a.m.
Watkins said Robertson and Custard were friends, but he declined to say how the altercation began. Jail records list Custard's address as the home where the homicide took place.
He remains jailed on a $1 million bond.
Robertson's death is the 54th homicide in Tulsa this year, joining four others in the past seven days.