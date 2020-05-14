State and federal law enforcement officers arrested a man wanted in connection with a Stilwell homicide Thursday evening.
Tyler Presley, 35, was arrested about 5:45 p.m. in Adair County, according to a news release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Authorities had been searching for Presley in connection with the Wednesday homicide of Brandon Stane, who was found dead from a gunshot wound at a house on South 4725 Road in Stilwell, the OSBI reported. The shooter had left the residence before emergency responders arrived, according to the release.
Adair County Sheriff’s Office deputies requested OSBI assistance in investigating the shooting. Witness statements and evidence led investigators to Presley as a suspect, the OSBI said.