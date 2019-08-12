Arrest warrants were issued for two cousins on Monday after they were charged with shooting at a car that had two adults and four children, including an infant, in it in Turley on July 29.
Wendell Washington, 19, and Steve Washington, believed to be 18 to 20, were each charged in Tulsa County District Court with one count of shooting with intent to kill.
Family members of the accused have been trying to get the men to turn themselves in to detectives since at least Friday to no avail, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.
No one in the car that was shot, including the female driver's 14-year-old niece, 4-year-old son, 2-year-old son and 8-month old child, was injured.
The woman told police she drove a friend to a medical marijuana dispensary in the 7400 block of North Peoria Avenue on the afternoon of July 29 and that when they arrived, two men, later alleged to be the Washingtons, were getting out of a white car in the parking lot.
She said her friend told her he recognized the men as those who once tried to jump him, and he mouthed or quietly spoke a threatening statement to them from within the car, according to the affidavit.
The woman said the men "started acting paranoid" and that her friend decided to wait to go into the store until after they had gone. As the men left, she said, they threw up gang signs at her friend and were "acting aggressively," the affidavit states.
After buying medical marijuana, the woman told police she was driving south on Peoria near 66th Street North when her friend pointed out the white car headed toward them and told her to "get ready," the affidavit states.
She said the car drove south in the northbound lanes to pull up next to her car and that she ducked when the passenger pulled out a gun and shot her back driver's side window, the affidavit says.
The car sped away, and the woman flagged down a sheriff's deputy about 4 p.m.
Deputies photographed the children, who had glass in their hair, and the car, which appeared to have damage from a "bird-shot" shotgun-type round, the affidavit says.
The woman's friend refused to speak with investigators because an unrelated warrant has been issued for his arrest, according to the affidavit.
Detectives released pictures from the dispensary's surveillance footage to the public, seeking help in learning the assailants' identities, and an anonymous tipster provided them with leads, according to the affidavit.
If arrested, the men's bail will be set at $75,000 each, according to online court records.
Anyone with information may call 918-596-8703. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).