An inmate who escaped from a Oklahoma Department of Corrections facility in McAlester was captured Saturday morning.
Staff at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center had been searching for Michael Craig Jr. since Friday night after he was discovered missing from the minimum-security prison during an evening inmate count, a ODOC news release stated.
Craig, 20, who is serving a sentence for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and robbery with a dangerous weapon, was taken into custody about 7 a.m. Saturday in Arpelar, just 12 miles west of McAlester.