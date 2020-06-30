State authorities identified the trooper who last Thursday fatally shot a motorist during a confrontation and a traffic stop.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials identified the involved law enforcer as Trooper Caleb Cole. Cole has been with OHP for 14 years, according to a news release.
Cole fatally shot Robert D'Lon Harris about 8:55 a.m. Thursday on the Will Rogers Turnpike. Cole stopped the vehicle Harris was driving for a traffic violation, the details of which OHP officials did not specify.
Cole brought the vehicle's driver to his patrol vehicle to speak with her during the stop, according to the release. The trooper re-approached the vehicle and had Harris exit the vehicle.
"After exiting and a brief encounter, Harris re-entered the passenger's side door and was exiting again when the trooper discharged his firearm one time," OHP officials state in the news release.
Harris was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver, nor the trooper, were injured during the shooting. Authorities report that a pistol and a controlled substance was located in the vehicle.
Cole is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation conducted by OHP's homicide unit.