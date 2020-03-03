Tulsa County investigators are seeking the public's help in locating a woman who was last seen in October 2017.
Kathy Lynn Hemphill, 54, was reported missing February 2018. Tulsa County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking those who may have information on her disappearance to come forward, according to a news release.
Hemphill was last seen arguing with her common-law husband outside her home in the 5900 block of West Fourth Place. Hemphill's friends and relatives attempted to reach her by phone for months, but her husband provided a variety of reasons as to why she could not be reached, according to the release.
A family member later reported her missing. Relatives told authorities that Hemphill would have never abandoned her dog and her belongings.
Investigators have conducted multiple searches and chased several leads, but those efforts have not yet let them to Hemphill's location.
Those with knowledge of her whereabouts may contact the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office at 918-596-5601.