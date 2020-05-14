State authorities are seeking a man accused in a fatal shooting Wednesday in Stilwell.
Police were dispatched Wednesday to a residence on South 4725 Road in Stilwell, where they found Brandon Stane dead from a gunshot wound, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release.
Adair County Sheriff's Office deputies requested OSBI assistance to investigate the shooting. Special agents state in the news release that witness statements and evidence indicate that 35-year-old Tyler Presley was a suspect in the fatal shooting.
Presley had left the residence prior to arrival of emergency responders, according to the release. Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Presley.
Those with knowledge of Presley's whereabouts may contact the OSBI at 1-800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.