A cell is pictured in 2018 in Tulsa’s municipal jail. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
The probable cause for the first death in the city’s lockup facility is hypertensive cardiovascular disease that was exacerbated by cocaine toxicity, according to an autopsy report.
The chief Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday released the 10-page document, which classified Lawanda Ward’s death Jan. 6 as accidental. Pneumonia, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, obesity and chronic tobacco and cocaine abuse contributed to her death, according to the report.
Attorney Dan Smolen, who represents Ward’s family, said there is “some likelihood” of a false positive regarding the cocaine finding.
Smolen said that Ward was in the municipal lockup for about four days, presumably without access to illicit drugs. He said the autopsy found several other medications in her system.
Among those were Hydroxychloroquine — which can be used to treat lupus, a condition her family said led Ward to being diagnosed as a paraplegic. The report states it was detected but not confirmed.
Smolen said his office is handling a separate incarceration death lawsuit in Tulsa County in which a board-certified endocrinologist disagreed with the medical examiner’s conclusion that the cause of death in the case was acute methamphetamine intoxication.
“We believe that there is some likelihood of a false positive with respect to cocaine and that significant additional analysis is needed concerning the cause of (Ward’s) death,” Smolen wrote.
The city of Tulsa also released a statement Monday regarding the autopsy findings.
“Despite the challenging circumstances that lead to an arrest and booking, we strive to ensure that our fellow Tulsans are treated with the utmost respect and professionalism in our municipal lockup facility,” Michelle Brooks, city spokeswoman, wrote in a statement. “We appreciate the OSBI’s assistance in confirming our compliance with that goal and all applicable legal requirements.”
It’s unclear if the city’s statement means the OSBI investigation is complete, or whether the case potentially was forwarded to the district attorney for review.
Jailers describe Ward as erratic
Reports written by detention officers depict Ward as troublesome, with erratic behavior, before she became the first person to die in the city of Tulsa’s lockup facility.
Ward, 46, died Jan. 6 after she was found unresponsive in her cell as a detention officer entered to ready her for court that morning. She was arrested Jan. 2 on four misdemeanor larceny warrants after Tulsa police officers encountered her on the scene of another larceny.
The city of Tulsa earlier this year released 35 pages of documents in response to a Tulsa World open records request. Detention officers characterized Ward as unstable and difficult to manage, documenting incidents in which she was disobedient, disruptive or feigning some medical conditions.
“Rios-Sinton advised that we had a female in cell 320 that was ‘cookoo’,” according to an incident report written by a detention officer identified as M. Forbes. “Detention officer Leslie went into further detail about inmate Ward, stating that with every new face of detention staff she sees, she complains of another or different ailment.”
Ward’s sister, Leona Lofton, told the Tulsa World previously that her sister suffered from lupus and was diagnosed as paraplegic and that she was distressed in her final call to her from the lockup.
“I asked her what was wrong. (She said) ‘I can’t breathe. I’m sitting here in a diaper, and they took my wheelchair away from me,’” Lofton previously told the Tulsa World.
A medical intake questionnaire noted that Ward was handicapped because of a lupus infection and used adult diapers. Several incident reports state that she was in a wheelchair or needed assistance with using the restroom or dressing, though none reported if the wheelchair had been taken away at any point.
“She notified me that she could barely walk or stand up straight,” according to detention officer E. Okoduwa, who conducted the search of Ward during booking Jan. 2.
Adequate medical care?
With the exception of intake documents, all of the reports were either written the day of Ward’s death or several days later.
Attorney Gerald Bender, the city’s litigation division manager, said jail administration directed any detention officer who had contact with Ward to document events surrounding that interaction, a standard operating procedure to “assure a complete picture” of Ward’s time in the facility.
Smolen, the Ward family’s attorney, said the “limited set of documents” are a small piece of a larger puzzle.
“There is still much we don’t know concerning Lawanda Ward’s death at the City Jail,” Smolen wrote. “At the same time, the materials do confirm that there was no functional medical system in place at the Jail. Indeed, there was no medical system at all.
“By failing to provide any medical system at the facility, the City completely abdicated its Constitutional duty to ensure that inmates’ serious medical needs are met.”
The city of Tulsa is one of 14 municipal lockups in Oklahoma, all of which reportedly use emergency ambulance services or fire paramedics for medical care of inmates. State law references “adequate medical care” as a standard for city and county jails but doesn’t appear to specifically define what constitutes “adequate.”
City officials previously have said the arrangement to have EMSA and Tulsa Fire Department respond to inmate medical calls meets state Health Department codes.
Medical requests made
An incident report states that a detention officer called a clerk Jan. 3 — a Friday — to see if the judge would see Ward that day instead of Jan. 6 — a Monday — given her medical needs.
The judge, through the clerk, reportedly replied “that she would have to wait until her court date due to her charges.”
Two detention officers wrote that Ward on different occasions told each of them she was blind.
One of those detention officers, M. Forbes, described a moment when paramedics were at the facility Jan. 4.
“Inmate Ward then saw that EMSA was at the jail assessing the male inmate. Inmate Ward began yelling to the paramedics, ‘I have breast cancer, I can’t breathe,’” Forbes wrote. “One of the EMSA paramedics stated, ‘Well sounds like she is pushing air just fine.’”
The other detention officer, Christa Kaler, wrote that she witnessed Ward on Jan. 3 physically get out of her bed, walk to the toilet, use it and return to bed.
Detention Officer S. Whitworth reported having a discussion Jan. 4 with Ward after Ward spoke on the phone to a family member in part to try to coax the person to bring her medication to the lockup.
“Ward told me that she was diabetic and hadn’t had any insulin in 3 days,” Whitworth wrote. “I explained to Ward that we didn’t have any to give her and that we didn’t have any medical staff present at the jail.
“I again asked Ward why her family won’t bring her medications up to her. Ward replied that they just wanted us to send her to the hospital.”
The medical screening during her booking two days earlier conveyed that Ward was on medication for high blood pressure. The document — signed by Ward — is marked “no” for the question of whether the person has diabetes.
Smolen said the city’s failure to meet Ward’s “serious medical needs” is perhaps best exemplified by the interaction between Whitworth and Ward.
“Rather than send Ms. Ward to the hospital, as requested by her family, Officer Whitworth escorted her back to her cell, knowing she would receive no medical attention, evaluation, supervision or treatment. Two days later, Ms. Ward was dead,” Smolen wrote. “Considering her age, history of serious medical problems, lack of available medication and her disabilities (including her being wheelchair bound and incontinent), Ms. Ward should have never been booked into the City Jail to begin with.”
