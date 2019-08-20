OKLAHOMA CITY — Two Bartlesville residents were jailed last week after a police canine sniffed out 60 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop, according to a court affidavit.
Driver Jamie Lynette Starr, 27, and passenger James Brian Berry, 34, were arrested Wednesday on complaints of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. They were booked into the Oklahoma County jail where they remained in custody Monday. Bail was set for each at $57,500, records show.
Starr and Berry were traveling north in a silver Acura on Interstate 35 near Hefner Road about 9:30 p.m. when they were stopped by agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics for "unsafely" changing lanes.
Featured video
Watch a masked bobwhite quail adopt 15 chicks he's never seen before
Read the story: Sutton Center's masked bobwhite quail 'foster dads' may prove key to species recovery